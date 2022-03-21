Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Starts in Turkmenistan

The spring tree plantation campaign started in Turkmenistan on 20 March 2022. The central mass event was held in the Berkararlyk district of Ashgabat, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The participants included the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and Mejlis (upper and lower houses of the parliament), the cabinet members, the members of the state security council, the heads of the public associations and organizations, the notables and students.

Similar events were held across the country.

The spring tree plantation marks the start of the Novruz celebrations, a holiday recognized by the United Nations. /// nCa, 21 March 2022