News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Starts in Turkmenistan

Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Starts in Turkmenistan

By

The spring tree plantation campaign started in Turkmenistan on 20 March 2022. The central mass event was held in the Berkararlyk district of Ashgabat, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The participants included the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and Mejlis (upper and lower houses of the parliament), the cabinet members, the members of the state security council, the heads of the public associations and organizations, the notables and students.

Similar events were held across the country.

The spring tree plantation marks the start of the Novruz celebrations, a holiday recognized by the United Nations. /// nCa, 21 March 2022

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 78
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan