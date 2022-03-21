Serdar Berdimuhamedov takes oath as President of Turkmenistan

nCa Report

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who had won the recently held presidential elections in Turkmenistan, took oath of office on 19 March 2022.

The core part of the investiture ceremony was held at the Ruhiyet Palace in Ashgabat.

The Holy Quran and the Constitution were brought to the podium. Serdar Berdimuhamedov self-administered the oath, holding his palm on the Constitution.

A white felt rug was spread on the floor for him to stand on. This is part of the tradition with the deepest roots in the history of the Turkmen people.

The badge of office was presented to Serdar Berdimuhamedov by a group of elders representing all the provinces of Turkmenistan.

The newly inaugurated president made a speech, summarizing his priorities and directions.

The participants of the ceremony included the heads of both the houses of the parliament, the cabinet members, the members of the state security council, the representatives of the political parties, public associations, and the heads of the diplomatic missions and international organizations based in Turkmenistan.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who relinquished the office of the president but retains the position of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council – upper house of parliament) was shown seated next to the chairman of the Mejlis (lower house of parliament).

[The sobriquet Arkadag is officially assigned to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, therefore, in the future reporting we will refer to him as Arkadag Berdimuhamedov. Ed.]

In the second part of the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took salute from the military parade held in front of the Oguzkhan Palace.

After the parade, he went inside the Oguzkhan Palace, an integrated complex comprising of three buildings including one from the soviet era. This was symbolic start of his work as the president of Turkmenistan.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed his first decree, accepting the resignation of the cabinet members. He asked them to continue in their positions until the formation of the new cabinet team.

A reception was hosted at the Reception Centre to celebrate the inauguration of the new president. A festive concert and firework were held.

Speech of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at inauguration ceremony

Dear Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan! Dear members of the Halk Maslahaty and deputies! Dear compatriots! Dear guests! Ladies and Gentlemen!

First of all, from this high rostrum, I express my sincere gratitude to you and the people of the independent neutral Motherland for the trust placed in me in the national elections, as a result of which I was elected President of Turkmenistan!

By electing me to the post of President of Turkmenistan, the people showed great confidence, which obliges me to work selflessly for the prosperity and strengthening of the Turkmen state in the interests of a peaceful and prosperous life of compatriots and a happy future for our descendants.

I sincerely thank the respected elders, dear mothers, youth, members of the Halk Maslahaty and deputies of the Mejlis Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Security Council, representatives of the media, public organizations and diplomatic missions accredited in our country for accepting the invitation to ceremony on the occasion of my inauguration as the President of Turkmenistan!

Taking this opportunity, I also express my gratitude to the compatriots who participated with me in the elections of the President of Turkmenistan as candidates. They proved that the Turkmen people put forward the most worthy contenders for the post of head of Turkmenistan for the nationwide elections.

I am sincerely grateful to the members of the Central Commission for holding elections and referendums in Turkmenistan, national and international observers for organizing this important social and political event at a high level in accordance with international requirements – in an atmosphere of openness and transparency, as well as to all Turkmen citizens who contributed to the successful holding elections!

Dear compatriots! Dear guests!

Assuming the office of the President of Turkmenistan today, I took an oath that I would faithfully serve our people. Now I would like to tell you about my work in this position and, first of all, about the urgent tasks to be considered.

Today, independent Turkmenistan has entered a new stage of development, which is called “The revival of a new era of a powerful state.”

In the new period of development, we have set ourselves higher goals. And our main goal is to ensure stability and security, the socio-economic development of our Motherland, further improve the living standards of our people, strengthen peace and mutual trust on the planet.

The path to achieving these grandiose goals was specifically outlined in the National Program adopted at the historic meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh, which is focused on the prosperity of the Fatherland in the coming 30 years. This Program was called “The Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: The National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”.

In the era of power and happiness, our Hero-Arkadag did a great job in the name of strengthening the power and increasing the international prestige of the Turkmen state.

He put into practice positive reforms of a political, economic and cultural nature, as well as a well-thought-out and scientifically substantiated Program of Action. Purposefulness and political foresight of the leader of the nation in governing the country and bringing it to high levels, as well as his faith and love for his native people, made it possible to bring the Turkmen state onto the path of rapid development.

At the heart of my forthcoming activity is the established main course, the set goals and the most promising tasks for the progressive intensive development of an independent Fatherland.

Turkmenistan will continue the policy of neutrality based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation with all states of the world. The basic principles arising from the legal status of the neutrality of our state, namely the strengthening of peace and security, the expansion of friendly and fraternal relations based on goodwill, the provision of sustainable development on the planet, will continue to be the priority directions of the foreign policy of independent Turkmenistan.

The political platforms of Turkmenistan in international relations remain unchanged. Our state will fully fulfill its international obligations in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, existing bilateral and multilateral international treaties, agreements and conventions.

In this regard, our country will consistently strengthen cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian and Islamic Development Banks, as well as with other international financial and economic institutions.

We are open to all countries and peoples of the world and aim to develop trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties with them in the future.

We will further strengthen the high international authority of Turkmenistan as a reliable partner, because the prestige of the Fatherland is the prestige of our people!

Dear participants of the ceremony!

My main duty will be to protect the rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution of our state. The Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan will continue to work on improving the country’s legislation. We will continue to ensure a humane state policy in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms. The powers of the Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan will be improved.

The National Armed Forces, implementing the defensive Military Doctrine, play a big role in protecting independence and neutrality, ensuring the stability of our state.

The defensive power of the neutral Fatherland is aimed at ensuring a peaceful and prosperous life for our people. With this in mind, we will make every effort to strengthen the material and technical base of the national Armed Forces, as well as other military and law enforcement agencies, for which we will continue to purchase modern, most advanced equipment and other necessary equipment in the future. We will continue to improve the social and living conditions of servicemen.

In the future, we will implement a strategy aimed at the large-scale development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan and its integration into the international energy system.

One of the main directions of the environmental policy of Turkmenistan will be work on minimizing the negative impact of climate change and industry on the environment and human health, as well as the volume of emissions into the environment.

At meetings with voters, I spoke in detail about the construction of the Ashgabat City residential complex in the capital, new modern villages and settlements in the velayats. In the future, we will continue this work in all regions of our country.

Significant investments will be directed to the electric power industry of our independent state. To diversify exports of Turkmen energy resources to foreign markets, production will be increased and the electricity supply system will be improved.

In the future, on a large scale, it is planned to establish and introduce renewable energy sources in our country, including solar panels.

Along with this, the volume of investments for the purchase of high-performance agricultural machinery and equipment from foreign countries will also be increased.

Large-scale measures will be taken aimed at ensuring environmental well-being, preserving flora and fauna for future generations, enriching their biological diversity, efficient and sustainable use of natural resources, as well as turning our fertile land into a prosperous land.

Modern water-saving technologies will be introduced into production on an ongoing basis, the old irrigation methods will be improved.

Particular attention will be paid to the development of animal husbandry in our country, the increase in the number of livestock and birds, and the expansion of breeding activities in accordance with scientifically based methods.

We will also continue important work to increase the number of Ahal-Teke horses and their world fame, preserve and enrich the rich traditions of the national cynological school, and breed Turkmen Alabays.

Ensuring the food abundance of the country is one of the most important tasks. To this end, we will create modern production facilities for the production of competitive, environmentally friendly and high-quality agricultural products that meet international standards. By producing a wide range of import-substituting agricultural products, we will increase the volume of its exports.

Today, the transport and logistics sector is turning into a powerful infrastructure that unites the regions and continents of the world. In this context, our country is the heart of the Great Silk Road, and therefore we effectively use the geographical and other advantages.

In the future, we will continue to focus on introducing the capabilities of the digital system to all segments of the national economy.

The Turkmen national art of carpet weaving is included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This fine art occupies a worthy place in the upbringing of the younger generation and the development of our ancient craft. In this regard, work will continue to enrich the carpet fabrics with new ornaments and patterns, to fully satisfy the needs of local and foreign buyers.

The state also creates all conditions for the private sector. The privatization of state property and the development of the non-state sector are an integral part of state policy. The country will rapidly build small, medium and large technological enterprises that will be employed in all sectors of the national economy, which will positively affect the strengthening of economic power.

The development of science, education, healthcare and sports in our state will be aimed at raising the standard of living of the people, establishing the principles of a healthy lifestyle in society. Every effort will be made to modernize the national education system, educate purposeful, highly qualified, prepared youth with great scientific potential, a broad outlook, capable of managing innovative technologies.

In the field of education, digital technologies will be widely used, distance learning and data exchange will be carried out. These measures will raise the level of the educational process in domestic universities to one of the highest in the world.

Human health in our country is the highest value of society and the state, and therefore a lot of work will be done in the field of protecting public health, preventing and eradicating diseases, developing healthcare and the medical industry in accordance with the world level. Reforms will be continued in the healthcare system, new hospitals, medical and health facilities will be built, provided with modern medical equipment and drugs.

Particular attention in our independent state is paid to the development of mass sports and youth policy. Based on this, work will be continued aimed at attracting different segments of the population to physical education and sports, developing children’s sports, and popularizing healthy lifestyles among young people.

The Turkmen people are widely known for their great art, exemplary customs and unique cultural heritage. Turkmen culture has made a worthy contribution to the development of world culture. We will continue to improve the sphere of national culture, thoroughly study, protect and popularize the national heritage in the world, and also take measures to carefully preserve and study objects of historical and cultural heritage, restore historical and cultural monuments.

In addition, we will carry out work aimed at increasing the number of objects in order to include them in the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Dear participants of the ceremony!

I believe that strengthening the social and legal protection of the population should be one of the main tasks of the head of state. Our state will always focus on the measures taken to increase wages, pensions, student scholarships and state benefits, as well as to provide other social assistance to the population.

We will continue to improve state support for families with many children. Providing every family with modern housing will be one of my main concerns.

Dear compatriots!

I summarized the upcoming work in all areas of the economy. For the timely and high-quality fulfillment of the tasks set in the Program we have adopted, we must mobilize all possibilities, work hand in hand, in unity and solidarity.

In the successful achievement of the set goals, I count, first of all, on our people, their unity, integrity, consciousness and courage.

Motherland is Motherland only with the people!

The state is a state only with the people!

Dear compatriots!

With our unity, we will reach all frontiers!

Once again, I express my gratitude to everyone who actively participated in the elections of the President of Turkmenistan, in particular, to the voters who voted for me! I appreciate the great trust placed in me. I understand that this trust is given not only to me personally, but also to all educated and well-bred Turkmen youth, who are well versed in advanced innovative technologies.

Therefore, I want to assure you once again that I will put all my strength, energy, knowledge, experience and abilities in the name of the prosperity of the sacred Fatherland, the peaceful, prosperous and happy life of my native people.

In the great state – Turkmenistan, we must live happily ever after under a peaceful and clear sky, proud of a prosperous and wonderful life.

This country is our Motherland!

This region is our native land!

We are a nation that exalts the sanctity of parents and families!

Long live the Turkmen people!

Long live independent neutral Turkmenistan! /// nCa, 21 March 2022 (pictures credit TDH)

