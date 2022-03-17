Turkmenistan in transition this week – president, president-elect in phone conversation with more world leaders

As the investiture ceremony of the newly elected president of Turkmenistan is just around the corner, more telephone conversations took place with world leaders.

On 16 March 2022, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President-elect Serdar Berdimuhamedov had phone talks wit President Xi Jinping of China and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

In both the conversations, President Berdimuhamedov conveyed that Serdar Berdimuhamedov had been elected as the president of Turkmenistan. He informed that he will continue as the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council).

He thanked both the leaders for their support and cooperation over the years that has led to a solid base of partnership in all areas of economy and life.

Xi Jinping and Lukashenko congratulated Berdimuhamedov for the successful and transparent elections and assured that corporation with Turkmenistan will continue to grow comprehensively.

They also congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his election as the president of Turkmenistan and wished him success in his work.

The leadership of the UAE including the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent messages of congratulations to Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Congratulatory messages have also been received from several other world leaders including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia. /// nCa, 17 March 2022