Presidential Elections held in Turkmenistan on 12 March 2022

Photo Report by Elvira Kadyriva and Raviliya Kadyrova

The presidential elections were held in Turkmenistan with high voter turnout on 12 March 2022. As the polls closed at 7pm, a total of 97.12% of voters had cast their vote.

A few hours later, the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan declared the polls valid and according to the laws of Turkmenistan.

The international observers including the missions from CIS, SCO, OIC, Organization of Turkic States and other foreign observers also expressed satisfaction at the entire process.

The local media, the foreign media accredited in Turkmenistan, and some foreign journalists who had arrived for the event were allowed to visit the polling stations.

There were 2577 polling stations in the country and 41 at the Turkmen missions abroad.

There were nine candidates in the race, campaigning on nearly identical manifestos advocating continuity because all of them were convinced that the country is on the right path for progress and development.

The president in Turkmenistan is elected for a term of 7 years. The winning candidates must get at least 50% of the votes.

The election commission is likely to announce the results within a few days. The investiture ceremony of the elected president will take place on 19 March 2022.

As is the tradition in Turkmenistan, the elections were not merely a political event. There was a blend of national culture and cuisine that gives a distinct identity to such occasions. /// nCa, 13 March 2022

Here are some pictures from the day. All pictures are copyright to nCa: