Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – latest updates

The CIS observer mission led by the First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee – CIS Executive Secretary Leonid Anfimov, has arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the assessment of the upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan.

A meeting with the CIS observer mission was held at the foreign office of Turkmenistan on 28 February 2022.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the preparations for the upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan on March 12, 2022, as well as on the organization of the work of international observers.

According to the website of the CIS executive committee, DPM Meredov (foreign affairs) said during the meeting, “It is not the first time that the mission of observers from the CIS has been working in the elections in Turkmenistan. These were both presidential elections and elections of deputies of the Mejlis. Each time, Commonwealth observers objectively and honestly covered the preparation and conduct of election campaigns.”

Leonid Anfimov said that from today the mission of observers from the CIS has begun work on monitoring the presidential campaign in Turkmenistan. Today he met with the Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums Gulmurat Muradov. The Mission Headquarters began its work.

In particular, Anfimov noted:

“I think that in the near future we will receive data on the personnel of the Mission. We hope that the chairmen of the central election commissions of the CIS member states or their deputies, representatives of the parliaments of the Commonwealth countries, the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia will take part in its work. I think that representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan will take part as long-term observers.”

The presidential candidates continue their campaign by touring the provinces and meeting the voters. Such meetings, taking place under the social distancing guidelines are not designed to reach the entirety of the voters. The candidates depend on the electronic and print media to carry their message to the masses.

The Turkmen missions abroad are reaching out to the voters to convey to them the time and place for casting their vote on 12 March 2022. Arrangements are also being made to enable the voters to cast early vote. /// nCa, 1 March 2022