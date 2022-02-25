Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan met with head of IOFS

Elvira Kadyrova

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security Yerlan A. Baidaulet.

The parties discussed the issues of facilitating Turkmenistan’s membership in IOFS. In this context, the membership procedures, amount of mandatory contributions, benefits and obligations of the membership came under consideration.

They expressed mutual hope to prompt settle of the Turkmenistan accession to the IOFS.

The head of IOFS briefed on the implementation of the IOFS humanitarian projects on Afghanistan Food Security Programme and activities under the “Year of Africa” Program. He also praised ongoing efforts of Turkmen experts in IOFS’s projects to address shared challenges within Action Plans for Strategic Commodities such as grain, developing OIC Food Security Reserves.

Baidaulet expressed strong mutual commitment to developing further collaboration with Turkmen experts, institutions, private sector in realizing IOFS strategic program goals.

IOFS Director General visited Ashgabat in December 2021 to participate in the conference “Policy of peace and trust – the basis of international security, stability and development”. On the sidelines of the visit he met DPM, foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The Islamic Organization for Food Security is a specialized institute of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which has an independent international legal status of a full-fledged international organization with headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. /// nCa, 25 February 2022