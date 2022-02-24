Transport sector of Turkmenistan – Part 4

JSC “TLCT”

In addition, in order to increase freight traffic through the territory of Turkmenistan, in 2018, the Open Joint-Stock Company “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” was established, the founders and shareholders of which are all transport departments of Turkmenistan. JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” carries out transportation of goods by various modes of transport, including multimodal transportation combining road, rail, air, sea and container transportation, by shipping goods from the place of loading of cargo to the place of its unloading, as well as storage work, loading and unloading of goods and customs clearance.

For the purpose of timely, efficient and high-quality provision of these services, as well as coordination of relevant and decisions related to transport and cargo, there are qualified representatives in each velayat of Turkmenistan, as well as in the international port of Turkmenbashi. At the moment, the issue of opening a branch of JSC “TLCT” in the Russian Federation, as well as representative offices in such countries as the Republic of Turkey, the People’s Republic of China, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of India is being worked out. /// nCa, 24 February 2022 (in cooperation with transport and communications sector and foreign office of Turkmenistan)

