President of Turkmenistan working on his new book

President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, who will step down next month, has started working on his new book.

This book will focus on the successes and achievements of Turkmenistan during the years of independence and interpret them in the context of the history and traditions of the Turkmen people.

He would underline in the book that the life experience of each person is a valuable asset for the future generations. Aimed at the young, the book will stress the importance of acquiring and owning the experience and wisdom of the elder generation, a torch that must be passed from generation to generation.

The president will touch on a number of subjects in the book including the sacred independence, permanent neutrality, the great deeds of the courageous ancestors, the prosperity of the Turkmen land, the music, literature, and culture of the Turkmen people, the eminence of the Turkmen people in quest of peace, friendship, brotherhood, humanism, and their national views, national feelings, statehood, politics, law, diplomacy, history and heritage.

The TDH report says, “The new work will connect the past with the present, and today with the future. It will fill the hearts of generations with pride and love for their people and country.”

The president visited the Ahal-Teke Equestrian Complex on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 to work on the book. At the equestrian complex, the president has a study well stocked with reference books.

Apart from working on the book, the president interacted with a foal born on 18 January 2022 and also an Alabay pup born on the same day. He named the foal Zaman and the pup Eyyam. As the TV footage shows, the foal and the pup are turning into best friends.

The president, dressed in the traditional attire of a Turkmen elder, took leisurely ride on the stallion named Garashyz. /// nCa, 24 February 2022 (pictures credit TDH)