Transport sector of Turkmenistan – Part 3

Agency “Turkmendemirýollary”

The contribution of the railway of Turkmenistan to the development of the transport sector of the country is considerable. There are 12 connecting border crossings in total, namely Serkhetyaka (Kazakhstan), Tallymerdzhen, Takhyatash, Farap and RZD 161 (Uzbekistan), Imamnazar and Serkhetabad (Afghanistan), Sarakhs, Artyk and Akyayla (Iran). The total length of Turkmenistan’s railway networks is over 5,000 kilometers.

Currently, Turkmen Railways has an extensive fleet of freight wagons for high-quality freight rail transport such as dump cars, covered and semi-covered, refrigerators, tanks and fitting platforms.

Noting the favorable geostrategic position of Turkmenistan and its importance in strengthening the transport connectivity of the region, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (North-South) steel highway is very significant. The capacity of this railway corridor is more than 20,000,000 volumes per year.

This branch connects the countries of Central Asia with the countries of the Persian Gulf in the most beneficial way.

Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with neighboring countries to implement grandiose projects. The Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) – Turgundi (Afghanistan) railway, part of the Lapis-Lazuli transport and transit corridor, was put into operation in February 2018.

The Kerki-Imamnazar-Akina railway line, put into operation in autumn 2016, is the first link of the Asian International Transport and Transit Corridor.

On a regular basis, work is carried out to upgrade the wagon and locomotive fleets of Turkmenistan. At the railway station Etrek and Sarakhs there are freight yards and open, covered warehouses where bogies are rearranged; at present, there are all the necessary conditions for the passage of more than 400 wagons. There are also cargo yards Kipchak, Etrek, Dashoguz, Byuzmein, Geokdepe, Sarakhs, Altyn Asyr, Anau, Tejen, Kakhka and Mary, equipped and scattered throughout the country.

Agency “Turkmenawtoulaglary”

In order to meet the needs of the population of Turkmenistan in road transport, to ensure the high quality of passenger transportation, as well as to serve the population by road, the relevant departments and departments of the Agency “Turkmenavtoulaglary” carry out passenger transportation along 607 routes, of which 168 are urban, 336 suburban and 103 intercity routes.

Also, the relevant departments provide high-quality and cultural bus services for passenger transportation to order.

In order to meet the needs of the population and provide high-quality and cultural services, 26 bus routes have been opened and 22 bus routes have been modified since the beginning of 2021.

Modern taxi cars purchased by the Respected President provide passengers with high-quality and cultural taxi services in the capital and in the velayats of our country.

In order to provide high-quality and cultural transportation services and create favorable conditions for passengers, a system of non-cash electronic payments has been introduced in the city buses of the capital. Taxi cars were equipped with special devices for paying for services via the Internet. Also, GPS / Glonass systems were installed on buses, cars, taxis, trucks, which are at the disposal of enterprises in the velayats. Also via the Internet you can buy tickets for buses from the capital to the country’s velayats on intercity and suburban routes.

Trucks are also widely used in various sectors of the national economy, in the construction industry of our country, as well as for the transportation of grain and other crops grown in Turkmenistan.

In addition, trucks with semi-trailers with a KAMAZ 5490 (4×2) truck tractor and a NEFAZ-93341 tow truck are located at checkpoints across the State border and are widely used in the transportation of goods throughout the country.

As part of the Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency, the Freight Forwarding Company Ulag Khyzmatlary was established in 2020 and has been successfully operating in the transport logistics market for more than 1.5 years.

Currently, the company provides a full range of transport and logistics services related to the movement of goods on the territory of Turkmenistan.

Each car of the Freight Forwarding Company “Ulag Khyzmatlary Forwarding Company ” has a GPS tracker for monitoring and a pass issued for driving around Turkmenistan.

In addition, the Freight Forwarding Company “Ulag Forwarding Company Khyzmatlary” currently has long-term contracts with trucking companies.

Given the high degree of responsibility in the implementation of forwarding and transportation of goods, in order to confirm a high degree of reliability, the Freight Forwarding Company “Ulag Forwarding Company Khyzmatlary” cooperates with leading insurance companies.

International road freight transportation is carried out through the checkpoints Artyk, Altyn Asyr, Khovdan and Sarakhs (Iran), Dashoguz, Tallymerdzhen, Kunya-Urgench and Farap (Uzbekistan), (Kazakhstan), Serekhetabad and Imamnazar (Afghanistan). /// nCa, 23 February 2022 (in cooperation with transport and communications sector and foreign office of Turkmenistan)

