Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – latest updates

With the citizens’ initiative groups of Ahal and Mary provinces, the total number of candidates for the forthcoming presidential elections has reached six:
- Ahal province – Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, head of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Babadaykhan district
- Mary province – Kakageldi Sariyev, Director of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan
- Balkan province – Berdymammet Gurbanov. chief physician of the Avaza sanatorium of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry,
- Lebap province – Perkhat Begendzhov, Director of the financial and economic secondary vocational school in the Lebap province
- Agrarian Party – Deputy Head of the Administration of the Mary Velayat Agadzhan Bekmyradov
- Democratic Party – Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Two more candidates are likely to enter the race – from the party of industrialists and entrepreneurs, and from Dashoguz province. The elections are scheduled for 12 March 2022. /// nCa, 21 February 2022