Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – latest updates

With the citizens’ initiative groups of Ahal and Mary provinces, the total number of candidates for the forthcoming presidential elections has reached six:

  • Ahal province – Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, head of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Babadaykhan district
  • Mary province – Kakageldi Sariyev, Director of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan
  • Balkan province – Berdymammet Gurbanov. chief physician of the Avaza sanatorium of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry,
  • Lebap province – Perkhat Begendzhov, Director of the financial and economic secondary vocational school in the Lebap province
  • Agrarian Party – Deputy Head of the Administration of the Mary Velayat Agadzhan Bekmyradov
  • Democratic Party – Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Two more candidates are likely to enter the race – from the party of industrialists and entrepreneurs, and from Dashoguz province. The elections are scheduled for 12 March 2022. /// nCa, 21 February 2022

