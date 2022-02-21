EBRD Training for Women Entrepreneurs “Executive Leadership”

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is inviting executives and business owners, as well as senior and middle managers, to participate in an online training on improving the skills of influence for women leaders as part of the Women in Business – Executive Leadership initiative.

Constantly changing modern conditions require new approaches to management. The main competence of a leader today is the ability to influence and increase their effectiveness. Influence is important to spread during negotiations, in relationship management, conflict management, building an effective team.

During the training, you will be able to increase your level of Emotional Intelligence through understanding yourself, your management style, influencing yourself and the environment, and more effectively interacting with subordinates.

The training will cover the following topics:

Recognizing problems and preparing for new opportunities.

Professional profile and reputation management.

Requirements for effective relationship management.

Advanced negotiation skills.

Effective problem solving and decision making processes.

Dealing with operational issues and risks.

Effective team leadership.

Conflict management.

The course is based on the best international practices, it is interactive and includes practical exercises and real examples of leadership. Interactivity is provided with using the functions of the online platform in which the webinar will be held.

After the training, all participants will have coaching sessions (individual meetings) with a coach (trainer) according to international ICF coaching standards.

The training will take place online (3 hours a day): March 23, 25, 28, 30 and April 1, 4, 2022

Participation in the online training is free. The training is funded by the European Union.

The number of participants is limited, in connection with which the selection of participants will be carried out on a competitive basis.

For application form – orazovaz @ ebrd . com — Completed application ust be submitted no later than March 04, 2022. /// nCa (in cooperation with EBRD Turkmenistan)