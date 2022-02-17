Countries opening for tourists from Turkmenistan

The travel restrictions for tourists from Turkmenistan are being eased by increasing number of countries.

Turkmenistan is among the 72 countries whose citizens can enter Abu Dhabi without mandatory quarantine requirements. This facility is called Green List and it came into force on 15 February 2022.

The passengers from these countries will require a PCR test on their arrival and another PCR test on the sixth day of the arrival. The unvaccinated persons will require a third test, on the ninth day of their arrival.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is issued a list of 17 countries whose citizens, or the foreigners living in those countries, can enter or leave Azerbaijan by air. This is according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on 15 February 2022. /// nCa, 17 February 2022