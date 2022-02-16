Turkmenistan: Construction of industrial facility on Kazakh proposal at border with Afghanistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan is working on the proposal of Kazakhstan to build an industrial processing complex in Serhetabat (formerly Kushka), a Turkmen town bordering with Afghanistan.

During the government meeting held through the video link on Tuesday, 15 February 2022, the president asked the DPMs Orazgeldiyev, Gylyjov, and Meredov to study in detail the practical aspects of the proposal including the selection of land for the project.

The idea, the details of which are not known, came during the recent visit of the Kazakh delegation led by first deputy prime minister Roman Skylar to Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 16 February 2022

 

