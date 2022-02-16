Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – latest updates

The preparations for the presidential elections in Turkmenistan, scheduled for 12 March 2022 are proceeding at fast pace.

On 15 February 2022, the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan nominated Agajan Bekmuradov, the deputy governor of Mary province, as its candidate.

Agajan Bekmuradov graduated from the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering in 1995 as civil engineer. He has worked at different positions in the Mary province. In the Vekilbazar district of Mary province he worked at the Youth Organiation named after Maktumguly, and the Association of Trade Unions. He is the deputy governor of the Mary province since April 2017.

Meanwhile, the election commission of Turkmenistan scrutinized and approved the nomination papers of the candidate of the Democratic Party, Serdar Berdimuhamedov. /// nCa, 16 February 2022