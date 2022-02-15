Democratic Party of Turkmenistan nominates Serdar Berdimuhamedov as its candidate for forthcoming presidential elections

The Democratic Party of Turkmenistan has nominated Serdar Berdimuhamedov as its candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections that will take place on 12 March 2022.

The decision was taken during the IX extraordinary congress of the party on 14 February 2022.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov is the son of President Berdimuhamedov and currently holds the position of DPM for finance and economy. He also supervises the financial side of the oil and gas sector.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov graduated from the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A. Niyazov in 2001 with a degree in process engineering. Being also a specialist in international relations, over the years of his career, he gained rich experience in managerial activity, holding such positions as the Chairman of the Mejlis Committee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy and then Hyakim of Akhal Velayat, Minister of Industry and Construction Production, Chairman of the Supreme Control chamber, member of the State Security Council, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 15 February 2022