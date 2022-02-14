Turkmenistan produced more than 83 bcm of gas in 2021, highest volume since independence

Turkmenistan produced 83.773 bcm (billion cubic meters) of natural gas in 2021. This is the highest annual production of gas since independence. The announcement came during the cabinet meeting on 11 February 2022.

In reaching this extraction level, the target for the production of natural and associated gas was exceeded by more than 20%.

During last year Turkmenistan exported 34 bcm of gas to China and 10 bcm to Russia.

Some small volumes were sent to Azerbaijan under the trilateral swap deal between Turkmenistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan. The deal, which envisages the supply of 2 bcm of gas to Azerbaijan, came into force in December 2021. The daily supply of gas to Azerbaijan will be 5-6 million cubic meters.

The target for the export of natural gas was exceeded by nearly 30% according to the report made by DPM Abdrahmanov at the cabinet meeting. /// nCa, 14 February 2022