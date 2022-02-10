Erdogan thanks president of Turkmenistan for best wishes

President Erdogan of Turkey has thanked the president of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov, for the wishes for speedy recovery from illness.

In his twitter account, Erdogan said on 7 February, “I thank dear friend Berdimuhamedov for his wishes for recovery and with love I greet all the brothers from Turkmenistan.” @RTErdogan

President Berdimuhamedov, in a phone call to President Erdogan on 7 February, wished him and his spouse speedy recovery from the bout of Coronavirus.

“I wanted to talk to you, my dear brother, by phone in order to inquire about your affairs in the current situation in a personal conversation,” said the Turkmen president phone talks.

On his own behalf and on behalf of his wife Ogulgerek, the head of Turkmenistan addressed the Turkish leader and his wife, Mrs. Emine, wishing for a speedy recovery, while expressing his firm confidence that, thanks to their strong will and fortitude, they will be able to overcome this disease as soon as possible, reported TDH, the official news agency of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 10 February 2022