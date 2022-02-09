News Central Asia (nCa)

EBRD Know-How Academy launched a new training module for SMEs

The EBRD’s “Know-How Academy” platform has launched a new online interactive training for private business support “Go digital for Your Business”.

You need to log in to the Know How Academy account to access the interactive training module.

This training will help to learn how digital services and applications can make your company more efficient, successful and customer-oriented.

This is a great start for planning a strategy for positioning your business in the modern digital economy.

The new module lasts only 30 minutes, after which a Certificate of training is issued.

The training is free.

For students from Turkmenistan, the project is funded by the European Union.

More information about the EBRD Know-How Academy can be found here:

https://www.ebrdknowhowacademy.com/learn

In case of technical problems, please contact: support-LMS@crownagents.co.uk  /// nCa, 9 February 2022

