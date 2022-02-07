Russia delivered 800 thousand doses of Sputnik Light vaccine to Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 29 January 2022, Turkmenistan received a batch of 800 thousand doses of the Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, the Russian Foreign Ministry said during a press briefing.

300 thousand doses of this amount were provided free of charge.

“In the difficult circumstances of the global pandemic, Russia and Turkmenistan maintain active cooperation in the field of countering dangerous infectious diseases. The Russian side confirms its readiness to further expand cooperation with all its partners in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance,” the press speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Revaccination against Covid-19 has been launched in Turkmenistan. Currently, older persons are vaccinated by invitation to local polyclinics and medical institutions.

About the Sputnik Light vaccine

Sputnik Light, the first component of Sputnik V, is a safe and approved stand-alone one-shot vaccine with proven efficacy against infection, higher than that of most two-shot vaccines.

Sputnik Light is also a leading booster shot for people previously infected with COVID-19; for revaccinations after Sputnik V or other vaccines

In addition, it was confirmed that 100% of the revaccinated with Sputnik Light had developed neutralizing antibodies against Omicron variant.

Sputnik Light has a long-lasting protection, which even increases over 4-6 months following the vaccination.

No serious adverse events have been registered after immunization with Sputnik Light.

The safety of the Sputnik Lite vaccine has been confirmed by real vaccination data in the UAE, Bahrain, Argentina, Russia, Mexico, Serbia, San Marino, the Philippines, Libya, Paraguay, Hungary, Azerbaijan and Belarus. /// nCa, 7 February 2022