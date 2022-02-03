Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 21

Time flows; the day is replaced by a new one – year after year. Regardless of the changeable international situation and the level of development of China, we have been and remain a good neighbor, reliable partner, close friend and brother of the Central Asian states, whom you can always trust and rely on. China firmly supports your national development path, your efforts to protect sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, the cause of national development, unity and rejuvenation, and the growing role of your countries in the international arena.