Turkmenistan: What social benefits are mothers of large families entitled to?

The improvement of legislation aimed at enhancing social situation of all segments of the population, including children, women, and elderly meets one of the goals of Turkmenistan’s internal policy.

This is evidenced by the Law of Turkmenistan “On amendments and additions to the Code of Turkmenistan on Social Protection of the Population” dated 13 November 2021. These amendments are aimed at supporting large families.

The changes provide for an increase in pensions and benefits, as well as a reduction in the retirement age for women who are mothers of large families.

Moreover, the size of preferential payments for the birth of children has been raised as a support measure for multi-child families.

Particularly, the following social benefits are provided:

– at the birth of the first and second child, payout of 130% of the baseline is 507 manat,

– at the birth of the third child, payout of 250% of the baseline is 975 manat,

– at the birth of the fourth child, payout of 500% of the baseline is 1950 manat,

– at the birth of the fifth child, payout of 600% of the baseline is 2340 manat,

– at the birth of the sixth child, payout is 800% of baseline is 3120 manat,

– at the birth of the seventh child, payout is 1000% of the baseline is 3900 manat,

– at the birth of the eighth child, payout is 1200% of the baseline is 4680 manat.

*Baseline is equal to 390 manat and is used for calculating state benefits.

In line with the amendments, from 1 January 2022, the amount of the child-care allowance is calculated according to the new scheme, that is, it is 75% of the baseline. Previously, the benefit was 65% of the baseline.

Thus, the child care allowance up to the age of 3 is currently 292.5 manat (compared to 230 in 2021).

In addition, the mothers with many children are eligible to earlier retirement:

At the age of 52 – women who have given birth to and raised eight or more children under the age of eight, with participation in mandatory pension insurance for at least 10 years;

At the age of 54 – women who have given birth to five, six, seven children or have a disabled child from infancy and raised them up to the age of eight, with participation in mandatory pension insurance for at least 15 years;

At the age of 55 – women who have given birth to four children and raised them up to the age of eight, with participation in mandatory pension insurance for at least 18 years;

At the age of 56 – women who have given birth to three children and raised them up to the age of eight, with participation in mandatory pension insurance for at least 20 years.

The general retirement for men in Turkmenistan comes at the age of 62, for women – at the age of 57.

About the author: Ramilya Delmuhametova – Rima – is a retired lawyer with over 40 years of experience in administration and civil law.

