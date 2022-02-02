Turkmenistan sharpens focus on diversification of energy export routes

Turkmenistan keeps the world energy situation under close observation and retains focus on diversification of its energy export routes to help strengthen energy security in Eurasia.

President Berdimuhamedov chaired a meeting on Monday, 1 February 2022, with participation of DPM Abdrehman (oil and gas), DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov (finance, economy, with additional responsibility to supervise financial side of oil and gas sector) and DPM Rashid Meredov (foreign affairs).

The president said that it is necessary to pay special attention to the development of constructive ties with the transit countries of Turkmen natural gas, to intensify the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, the President of Turkmenistan said, having given the Deputy Prime Minister a number of instructions on this matter.

The need for improving the work of the oil and gas industry based on scientific achievements, and increasing the volume of energy supplies to foreign countries are one of priority vectors of state policy was discussed.

It was underlined that the UN Resolutions “Reliable and stable transit of energy carriers and its role in ensuring sustainable development and international cooperation”, adopted in 2008 and 2013 on initiative of the head of the Turkmen state, testify the prestige of Turkmenistan and its leader in the world arena and create the enabling environment for the unimpeded export of energy resources to the markets across the world.

President Berdimuhamedov spoke about the progressive strengthening of the status of Turkmenistan as an energy power of the planet, with key role of the fuel and energy complex in this process. In this regard, the importance of a systematic expansion of multi-vector international cooperation was especially emphasized.

“The initiatives promoted by Turkmenistan are designed to contribute to the achievement of the high goals of the third millennium and the successful solution of the tasks identified in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the Community of Nations,” the leader of the nation emphasized. /// nCa, 2 February 2022