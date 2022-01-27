Turkmenistan ready to debate, adopt development plan for next 30 years

nCa Report

Turkmenistan has finalized the development plan for the next 30 years. It will be titled “National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022-2052: Revival of New Era of Sovereign State”

The plan will come up for debate and voting at the extraordinary session of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples’ Council), scheduled for 11 February 2022.

The plan will provide goals and directions for the next 30 years. The practical steps for implementation will be incorporated in the short- and mid-term plans drawing guidelines from this master plan.

On Wednesday, 26 January 2022, President Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with the leadership of the finance, economy, and banking sector. This cluster is led by DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The purpose of the meeting was to look at the proposed development plan for the period 2022-2052 and see if any adjustments are required before it goes for debate and voting at the Halk Maslahaty.

Here are the final remarks of President Berdimuhamedov at the meeting, as reported by TDH, providing instructions to the leadership of the sector:

The head of state noted with satisfaction that, despite the difficult situation in the world, the country maintains a stable macroeconomic situation. This is a clear indication of the well-thought-out fiscal policy pursued in the country, the successful implementation of which contributes to the achievement of great progress.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that, according to the estimates of the main international financial organizations, at present the world economy is gradually entering the path of development.

Economic growth is ensured at a sufficiently high and stable level. This figure was 6.2 percent at the end of last year.

The country also maintains financial and social stability, the President of Turkmenistan said, noting that prompt measures are being taken to counteract external factors, work is underway to adapt the economy to external factors. As the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, the social sphere, or rather the system of social protection of the population, is actively developing, reforms in the field of education and healthcare are continuing.

Effective activities are being carried out to implement the country’s industrial policy, in particular, to produce import-substituting products, increase the volume of export-oriented products.

This, the head of Turkmenistan continued, made it possible to maintain the competitiveness of many sectors of the economy and diversify foreign trade operations.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also emphasized that the dynamic pace of implementation of large-scale regional and national investment projects and reform of various sectors of the economy is maintained. The leader of the nation also noted the ongoing reforms in the field of financial, fiscal, monetary, foreign economic and pricing policies.

In continuation, the leader of the nation defined specific tasks for the structures of the financial and economic complex.

Money must always function stably, the head of state said. In this regard, at present, the main task of the Central Bank and the entire banking system is to maintain the balance of money in the economy, to ensure constant control in this direction.

It is necessary to improve the country’s monetary policy, financial management, as well as ensure and increase the effective use of loans directed to the economy, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov continued.

The main goal of the monetary policy of Turkmenistan should be to strengthen the purchasing power of the national currency, support the industrial and innovative development of the country, the head of state emphasized, emphasizing that the leading sectors of the economy, including priority areas, should be provided with sufficient funds.

To increase the investment activity of the country, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted, it is necessary to continue financing projects implemented by small and medium enterprises. In this context, it is necessary to actively cooperate with international financial organizations, especially the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank and other financial institutions.

The head of state also focused on the importance of monitoring the implementation of measures provided for in the adopted state programs in the field of the banking system, and on coordinating work in this direction.

The Action Strategy for the Development of Turkmenistan for 2022-2052 should provide for improving the quality and range of digital banking services provided to the population, the leader of the nation said.

Practical steps should be taken this year to further strengthen the country’s economic potential, ensure high rates of economic and social development, the head of state noted, focusing on the importance of increasing budget revenues and developing market relations in the economy.

The leader of the nation placed special emphasis on the proper preparation for holding an extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslahaty in February this year.

Stressing that in order to determine the main directions for the development of an independent state for the next 30 years, it is necessary to develop the final draft of the “National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022-2052: Revival of a New Era of a Sovereign State”, the head of state addressed the relevant leaders with specific instructions on this matter. /// nCa, 27 January 2022