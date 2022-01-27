Turkmenistan allocates funds for hydrocarbon exploration, development activities

President Berdimuhamedov had a meeting on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, with the leadership of the oil and gas sector. DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov who, in addition to his main portfolio of finance and economy, also supervises the financial side of the oil and gas sector, was also present at the meeting.

The Chairman of the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” M. Rozyev, reported on the results of the exploration work carried out by specialists of the department to increase natural gas production through the exploration and development of new fields. As noted, it is planned to conduct appropriate seismological studies at the Demirgazyk-Derwüş, Günorta-Mary areas, and the Malay gas field. Also, according to the plans for drilling deep wells and for the purpose of prospecting and exploration to increase the number of gas and condensate reservoirs, it is planned to start exploratory drilling of wells to clarify gas reserves in these areas.

The State Minister – Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz” B. Amanov reported on the ongoing work at a number of gas fields in various regions of the country to drill development and appraisal wells, commission fields, as well as to increase the resulting gas production volumes due to the full use of production wells.

The president said that focus should remain on not only meeting the requirements of the domestic market but also complying with the obligations under the contracts with foreign partners.

The decision was made during the meeting to provide funds for the development activity of the oil and gas sector.

According to the documents signed by the president:

The state concern Turkmengaz will receive Manat 159530900. The Central Bank of Turkmenistan has been asked to allocated the funds to the Stock Commercial Bank Türkmenbaşy for lending to Turkmengaz with the purpose of increasing the volume of natural gas production through the exploration and development of oil and gas fields.

The state corporation Turkmengeologia will receive Manat 75 million. The Central Bank of Turkmenistan will provide the funds to the Joint Stock Commercial Bank Türkmenbaşy for lending to Turkmengeologia for the purpose of increasing the volume of natural gas production through the exploration and development of oil and gas fields. /// nCa, 27 January 2022