Turkish International Festival TEKNOFEST 2022 invites the world

The acceptance of applications for participation in the TEKNOFEST technology competition is open, which thousands of young people have been waiting for and watching with interest. The wind of TEKNOFEST, one of the largest aviation festivals in the world, will blow from the north this year! The international festival of aviation, space and technology TEKNOFEST 2022 will be held in the Black Sea region (Turkey) on the territory of Samsun Çarşamba airport from August 30 to September 4, 2022.

The festival is organized by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey and the relevant Ministry of Turkey with the support of leading corporations in the field of aviation and space technology.

The main goal of TEKNOFEST 2022 is to demonstrate the main achievements of leading technology companies, develop and support the industry, as well as support young people who create the technologies of the future.

During the festival, which is expected to see about a million visitors, competitions will be organized in 39 categories: from aviation and automotive to artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles and underwater vehicles.

Participation in events, seminars and airshows organized as part of TEKNOFEST-2022 is free and open to everyone.

To fill out the questionnaire, follow the link: https://teknofest.org/tr/competitions/

Deadline for submission of documents: February 28, 2022.

For more information, visit the website: www.teknofest.org

/// nCa, 20 January 2022 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkey in Ashgabat)