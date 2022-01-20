“Hello Türkiye” Campaign by Communications Department under the Office of the President of Turkey

The Communications Department under the Office of the President of Turkey has launched a campaign called “Hello Türkiye” to effectively announce the use of the country’s national and international name as “Türkiye” in the international media.

Produced as part of efforts to strengthen Turkey’s brand, the commercial showed foreign tourists in different parts of Turkey sending their messages, each saying “Hello Türkiye” out loud in their own accent.

The video is spreading across many countries with #helloTürkiye hashtags and social media posts by bloggers and influencers around the world.

The campaign aims to use the phrase “Türkiye” to prevent the use of the name of our country in different languages ​​in different ways. In this context, press advisors from the Communications Office working abroad also carry out various activities to announce the campaign.

The head of the Communications Department, Fahrettin Altun, in his assessment on this occasion, recalled that in December 2021, a circular signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was published on the use of the name of our country only as “Türkiye” in the international media, and stated that this decision is an important step undertaken in accordance with the goal of establishing a unity of discourse and strengthening the Turkish brand in the international arena.

Altun stressed that Turkey is strengthening its identity and identity in language and communication in all areas.

“Together we will strengthen the Turkish brand”

Informing that they will establish a Turkey brand office to strengthen Turkey’s brand, Altun stated that this office will work in the field of Turkey’s global brand and help strengthen the country’s image and brand value.

Noting that the said office will work alongside the private sector and government agencies and organizations, Altun said, “Of course, it is very important that every segment of our society be sensitive and supportive. It is very important for us that our public institutions, non-governmental organizations, academia, our press use and pronounce the name of our country as “Türkiye” (Turkey) in their work, correspondence, events and organizations they visit. We can further strengthen the Turkish brand around the world by acting as one.” /// nCa, 20 January 2022 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkey in Ashgabat)

