Turkmenistan announces discoveries at Uzynada field – president makes field trip

President Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan visited the Esenguly district of Balkan province on 13 January 2022. He attended a presentation at Uzynada, a promising field at the Caspian shore.

The general area, with several other fields, is Goturdepe that expands into the Caspian shelf.

At the presentation given by the research and development wing of the oil and gas sector leadership, with overall report by DPM Abdrehman (oil and gas) the president looked at some samples of oil obtained during exploration drilling at Uzynada and Demirgazyk Goturdepe.

According to forecasts, the volume of oil reserves in the fields identified by Turkmen specialists at the Uzynada site is 5 million tons.

As per earlier report made in November 2021, the daily flow rate of the exploration well at Uzynada was 120000 cubic meters of gas and 105 tons of oil condensates, found at the depth of 6860 meters.

The reports made public on 25 January 2021, showed that the daily output of crude from Goturdepe field was around 4000 tons.

In another report, published in September 2020, it was mentioned that oil flow of about 100 tons a day had been obtained at the Northern Goturdepe field at the depth of 4965 meters. The field is being developed under a contract signed with Singapore-based Yug-Neftegaz. The oil was recovered from the lower, red-colored layers of the pliocene field using a Chinese Zj-70 DB rig.

With the visit of president of Turkmenistan to Uzynada field on 13 Jan, it is expected that the fields in Goturdepe and Uzynada could be merged for the sake of better management.

Balkan province of Turkmenistan leads in oil production just as the Mary province leads in gas production. The flagship Turkmenbashy group of refineries and some other mega production facilities are also located in this province.

According to the development plans for the oil and gas industry up to 2030, new gas chemical complexes will be built in various regions of the country, for the production of isobutane, methanol, polyvinyl chloride, polyvinyl acetate, etc.

According to earlier interaction of the president with the industry leaders, particular attention will be paid to the establishment of hydrogen production, which is being developed as a “fuel of the future.” /// nCa, 14 January 2022