The President of Turkmenistan sent a letter of condolence to the President of Kazakhstan

On 10 January 2022, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the numerous human casualties and injuries caused by the recent tragic events.

On behalf of the people and Government of Turkmenistan, the head of state conveyed words of empathy and support to all the relatives and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 10 January 2022