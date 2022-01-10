News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / The President of Turkmenistan sent a letter of condolence to the President of Kazakhstan

The President of Turkmenistan sent a letter of condolence to the President of Kazakhstan

By

On 10 January 2022, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov sent a letter of condolence to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the numerous human casualties and injuries caused by the recent tragic events.

On behalf of the people and Government of Turkmenistan, the head of state conveyed words of empathy and support to all the relatives and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 10 January 2022

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan