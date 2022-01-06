Turkmenistan hopes for quick normalization of situation in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan states that Turkmenistan is following with concern the events taking place in the Republic of Kazakhstan in recent days.

Based on the centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood, good-neighborly ties and relations of strategic partnership, we are sincerely interested in the soonest normalization of the situation in the country, in the further stable socio-political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.

We express our firm belief that such qualities as wisdom, foresight, deep respect for the customs and traditions of ancestors, tolerance, which are always inherent in the ancient Kazakh people, will serve as a solid basis for resolving all issues that have arisen in the constitutional and legal field and in accordance with international norms and rules.

/// Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 6 January 2022