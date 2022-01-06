The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China

Today, January 6, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan handed over to the Ambassador of China his written message addressed to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, with congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and China.

As is known, diplomatic relations between the two countries were officially established on January 6, 1992.

In turn, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China presented the President of Turkmenistan with a congratulatory message from the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping with the wishes of peace, stability and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people.

Also, the Head of the Turkmen State was given an official diplomatic invitation to the upcoming XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing from 4 to 20 February this year.

The message reads, in part: “The Chinese side will host the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022. Taking into account the high level of strategic partnership relations between China and Turkmenistan and deep friendship between the Heads of the two countries, the Chinese side invites the distinguished President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov, to take part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Conveying his best wishes and a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the PRC, the President of Turkmenistan thanked the Chinese Leader for the invitation message to participate in the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympic Games.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation were also discussed. The head of Turkmenistan stressed that friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect and trust have been actively developed and continue to grow steadily for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also noted that interstate relations are harmoniously complemented by productive interaction within the framework of international organizations. In this regard, the Chinese side expressed gratitude for the continued support for the neutral status of our country, its international initiatives and proposals.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed sincere wishes of good health, prosperity and success to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang, and to the friendly people of China – peace, progress and prosperity. /// nCa, 6 January 2022 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)