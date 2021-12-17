Turkmenistan joins the world to commemorate 75 years of UNICEF

This year UNICEF together with the Government of Turkmenistan took part in the global celebration of 75 years of protecting children’s rights and helping children to reach their full potential.

Around the world, presidents, ministers, government officials, and UNICEF representatives united with children and young people to commemorate the 75th anniversary. UNICEF Turkmenistan took part in celebrations by conducting various activities and joining a series of global initiatives with the participation of the Government, general population, former and current UNICEF team members, and youth.

On December 11th, right on its birthday and on the eve of International Neutrality Day, UNICEF has signed thirteen workplans and one Memorandum of Understanding with fourteen national partners for 2022. Under the signed workplans UNICEF will expand the scope of cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan to achieve better results for children and families, taking into consideration the expected results of the Country Programme for the period of 2021-2025.

UNICEF signed workplans with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, Mejlis Milli Gengesh, Institute of State, Law and Democracy, Ombudsperson’s Office, State Statistics Committee, Ministry of Adalat, State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography, Women’s Union, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy, and General Prosecutor’s Office, and Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Health and medical industry.

“It is no coincidence that we signed the workplans on the 75th birthday of UNICEF and on the eve of International Neutrality Day. UNICEF was one of the first UN agencies to work in newly Independent Turkmenistan, and thirty years later we remain committed to working together to ensure that children in Turkmenistan enjoy their rights and have the best future,” says Mohammad Fayyazi, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan.

As a part of the celebration of UNICEF 75th Anniversary Turkmenistan also joined the global #GoBlue campaign by illuminating “Berkarar” shopping and entertainment center in blue, alongside many landmarks around the world such as Eiffel Tower in Paris, Victoria Falls bridge in Zimbabwe, Empire State Building in New York and many more. In addition, residents of Ashgabat and velayats were able to feel the celebratory spirit by seeing the UNICEF anniversary logo projected on big screens across the country. This initiative aimed at marking UNICEF’s 75 years of unstoppable work for every child in the world and showcasing the support of the Government of Turkmenistan to the noble mandate of UNICEF.

Another global initiative joined by Turkmenistan was the inaugural Global Forum for Children and Youth (CY21), organized by UNICEF globally and co-hosted by the governments of Botswana and Sweden. During the event, a representative from Turkmenistan, young SDG Ambassador, and climate activist Lale Bayriyeva joined more than 230 speakers from over 80 countries. Turkmenistan’s segment in the session was aimed to share the successful experience of the country on integrating the climate change adaptation curriculum into primary and secondary education and strengthening the resilience of the youth of Turkmenistan towards the climate change impacts. During the event, UNICEF partners reaffirmed more than 100 commitments to accelerate results for children and young people.

The event was attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Republic of Botswana H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, the Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Matilda Elisabeth Ernkrans, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and education advocate Muzoon Almellehan, representatives of more than 200 organizations across businesses, philanthropy, civil society, and children and young people.

Being one of the first UN agencies to operate in the country, UNICEF in Turkmenistan has almost thirty years of great accomplishments and results. To look back at this exciting journey, UNICEF Country Office launched a social media campaign “UNICEF in the retrospective” and relived the history of UNICEF’s work in Turkmenistan since 1994. Until the end of this year, social media accounts of UNICEF Turkmenistan will post quotes and stories from current and former staff, country Representatives, and Deputy Representatives as well as national partners, to share the wishes and aspirations of people who work to build a better world for children.

“I am grateful to UNICEF for giving me an opportunity to have an experience in working for an international organization with such a noble mission. I am happy that I am able to contribute to achieving the aim of UNICEF to build a bright future for every child,” says Jemal Tanryberdiyeva, Administrative Assistant at UNICEF Turkmenistan Office, participant of the campaign.

For 75 years, UNICEF around the world has been reaching children in need, protecting children’s rights to survive, thrive, and reach their full potential. In continuation of this amazing journey, UNICEF will continue to Respond, Reshape and Reimagine a better world for every child. /// nCa, 17 December 2021 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)