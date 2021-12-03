UAE-Turkmenistan trade turnover grew by over US $ 100 mln

Elvira Kadyrova

On 2 December 2021, the United Arab Emirates celebrated the 50th anniversary of the National Day. On this occasion, the main state newspaper of Turkmenistan “Neutral Turkmenistan” published an article by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Alhai Al-Hameli.

“The United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan have historically established relations rooted far back. This is continued in the relations between the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the President of Turkmenistan, Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,” the article says.

Currently, the UAE is a major trading partner of Turkmenistan. Thus, in 2020, the non-oil bilateral trade reached US $398 million, and in 2021 the turnover increased to US $501 million.

At present, 34 companies with the participation of UAE capital are registered in Turkmenistan. “These achievements prove that economic, political and cultural relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan can be a model for cooperation between other countries,” the Ambassador stressed.

He recalled that three agreements and three memoranda of understanding were signed during the October visit of President Berdimuhamedov to the UAE to participate in the National Day of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The UAE will further deepen the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties that unite our friendly countries and peoples,” Ambassador Al-Hameli emphasized.

He highlighted that his country is very optimistic about the future of UAE-Turkmenistan relations, especially given that there are many elements of development, expansion and promising opportunities, especially in the field of gas, oil, renewable energy sources and others. /// nCa, 3 December 2021