Ashgabat will host the 4th Business Forum of the member states of the ECO

Turkmen capital will host the 4th Business Forum of the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation on November 26, 2021. The forum is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the ECO Secretariat.

Due to international travel restrictions, the event will be held in a hybrid format through live streaming on the Zoom Professional platform. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the forum with leaders of the oil and gas, chemical, agricultural, trade sectors, as well as food and textile industries.

The forum will be attended by heads and representatives of ministries and departments, national chambers of commerce and industry, banking and financial institutions, as well as representatives of private enterprises of the ECO region. The forum will feature discussions on such topics as expansion and intensification of trade and economic cooperation between the ECO member states, interaction in the field of trade and services, including e-commerce, taxation, and will consider the prospects for the development of transport and logistics services in the ECO region.

The Forum will serve as a platform for generating new ideas and discussions, where powerful initiatives are born to improve policy, as well as internationally agreed tools, solutions and recommendations are developed. The ECO prepares and provides states with recommendations and a wide range of analytical materials to achieve sustainable economic growth and employment while ensuring financial stability and improving living standards in member countries.

During the visit to Turkmenistan in 2019, the head of the Eurasia Department for Economic Cooperation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation expressed the organization’s interest in studying the country’s internal market and the role of private business in it.

In this context, the upcoming forum will be an important step on this path along.

Turkmenistan has been a member of ECO since 1992, and this year Turkmenistan assumes the chairmanship of ECO. As Esteemed President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted earlier, the Turkmen side is considering promoting the expansion of comprehensive partnership opportunities within the ECO in the economic, trade, industrial, energy, transport, communication and cultural and humanitarian sectors as a strategic task. /// nCa, 24 November 2021 (in cooperation with Turkmen Forum)

For more information, contact the Turkmen Forum team at +993 62110069 or info@turkmen-forum.com