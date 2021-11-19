Speech of President of Turkmenistan at Northern Economic Cooperation Forum hosted by Seoul

President Berdimuhamedov took part on 18 November 2021, through the video link, in the International Forum on Northern Cooperation hosted by Seoul.

Here is the text of his speech:

Your Excellency, distinguished President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Moon Jae-in! Dear Forum participants!

First of all, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to address the organizers of the International Forum on Northern Economic Cooperation with a welcoming speech, and also to wish all participants successful work!

Turkmenistan considers the current Forum as an important international platform for discussing and developing strategic vectors of economic cooperation in Eurasia, as well as a successful continuation of mutually beneficial economic partnership with the Republic of Korea in a bilateral and multilateral format.

As an active participant in development processes in the Eurasian space, our country supports constructive views and initiatives aimed at consolidating international efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

In this regard, we see in many respects the similarity of approaches to the development and implementation of programs and strategies for sustainable development on the Eurasian continent.

This circumstance is due to the substantial component of the initiatives arising from the “New Northern Policy” of the Republic of Korea and the strategic course of Turkmenistan “Revival of the Great Silk Road”.

These two Programs include a set of measures affecting the development of infrastructure, green economy, energy, transport and environmental safety, digitalization of the economy and a number of other areas.

Today, the real state of affairs requires a joint approach in combating the pandemic and minimizing the negative socio-economic and humanitarian consequences caused by its expansion.

It should be noted that, faced with a global threat, the world community, unfortunately, was unable to effectively counter it in a timely manner.

We are convinced that the only way to successfully overcome this crisis is to pool the intellectual, material, financial and other resources of all states of the world.

We are aware of the need to completely depoliticize the problem of coronavirus and eliminate the practice of using it in interstate relations as an instrument of influence.

At the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Turkmenistan concretized earlier initiatives aimed at enhancing international cooperation in this direction. In particular, we propose, under the auspices of the World Health Organization, to begin a comprehensive study of the etiology of coronavirus, as well as to conduct targeted work in the field of therapy and prevention of diseases caused by coronavirus infection.

While promoting these and other international initiatives, we pay great attention to the implementation of relevant projects in a regional and bilateral format.

Turkmenistan highly appreciates the long-term fruitful cooperation with the Republic of Korea in such areas as health care, “green” development, food security and others.

They are an integral part of the “New Northern Policy” of the Republic of Korea.

We see that, in general, there are great prospects for joint work on the implementation of projects in knowledge-intensive industries.

Dear Forum participants!

The year 2021, declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations on the initiative of Turkmenistan as the International Year of Peace and Confidence, is coming to an end.

At the heart of this initiative is the desire to draw the attention of the international community to the need to strengthen a culture of peace and respectful interaction. It also provides for the elimination of the current deficit of trust in interstate relations.

The solution to this common problem for all will make it possible to expand human relationships through historical, cultural and educational ties. And this is one of the key components of the “New Northern Policy”.

In this aspect, I believe that the humanitarian sphere is an area requiring joint efforts. I believe that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, which have great potential in this direction, will be able to start implementing new joint projects in the near future, which will be a significant contribution to the implementation of the “New Northern Policy”.

In conclusion, once again, I congratulate all the participants and wish you successful work on the sidelines of the Forum!

Thank you for attention! /// nCa, 19 November 2021