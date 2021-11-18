President of Turkmenistan Participates in Seoul Forum

PRESIDENT OF TURKMENISTAN TOOK PART IN THE INTERNATIONAL FORUM FOR NORTHERN ECONOMIC COOPERATION

On November 18, 2021, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered a video address at the International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation, held in Seoul, Republic of Korea in a hybrid format.

Serving as a multilateral platform to promote economic cooperation in the Eurasian continent, this forum annually brings together prominent statesmen, representatives of business circles, world-renowned experts, as well as members of international and regional organizations. This year the Forum was launched under the motto “30 Years of Northern Cooperation: Toward a Future of Peace and Prosperity”.

In his video address to the Forum participants, the President of Turkmenistan expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Korea and noted that Turkmenistan views this representative forum as an important international platform for discussing and promoting strategic areas of economic cooperation throughout the Eurasian continent, as well as in a bilateral format with the Korean side.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan supports constructive steps to consolidate the efforts of the international community aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. In this regard, the Leader of the Nation added, “in this context, we see a lot in common in the development and implementation of sustainable development programs and strategies on the Eurasian continent, which forms the basis of the New Northern Economic Policy of the Republic of Korea and the strategic course of Turkmenistan aimed at “Revival of the Great Silk Road”.

Countering the coronavirus pandemic and prevention of politicization of the international community’s efforts in this direction were among the key topics of the current forum. In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan expressed the need to further intensify cooperation within the UN, WHO and other reputable international organizations. “In general, we see good prospects for joint work on the implementation of projects in high-tech industries”, noted President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The current Forum also considered issues on further promotion of multilateral cooperation in the field of energy, transport, environment and digitalization.

/// nCa, 18 November 2021 (cross post from MFA Turkmenistan)