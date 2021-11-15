Turkmen FM took part in the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking Countries

Elvira Kadyrova

Turkmenistan, based on the principles of its neutral status, considers the consolidation of countries’ efforts to maintain and strengthen international peace, universal security and stability as a priority direction of its participation in the activities of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, stated foreign minister Rashid Meredov during his remarks at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Turkic Council in Istanbul.

The gathering was held on the eve of the 8th summit of the Turkic Council.

In his welcoming speech, Meredov thanked the foreign ministers of the member countries of the Council for supporting Turkmenistan’s initiative to become an observer state in the Turkic Council.

The Turkmen side called for the brisking up the cooperation of the Turkic Council with major international organizations, primarily with the United Nations, and the development of joint multilateral frames aimed at comprehensive strengthening of partnership.

The close cooperation in the economy, industry, energy, transport and ecology was highlighted as one of the strategic tasks in the effective implementation of the organization’s integrated potential.

Turkmenistan has proposed to expand the range of programs and projects realized within the framework of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

Cultural ties, links between scientific, student and sport communities should play a special role in enhancing the humanitarian cooperation, said minister.

The meeting hosted by minister of foreign affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, was attended by minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, minister of foreign affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev, minister of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, minister of foreign affairs and trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, chairman of the Council of Elders (Aksakal) of the Turkic Council Binali Yıldırım, as well as the Heads of TURKPA, TURKSOY, Turkic Academy and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The ministers exchanged views on the issues of multilateral cooperation among the member states in the political, economic and cultural areas.

The following documents were signed at the end of meeting:

Protocol to the Agreement on the Financial Rules of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Regarding the Scale of Compulsory Contributions of the Member States; Regulation of the Council of Elders of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States; Regulation on Granting Certain Statuses to the Cities of the Turkic World.

***

In Istanbul, Meredov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

They discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as key aspects of the international agenda. /// nCa, 15 November 2021 (based on press releases of the Organization of Turkic States, MFA Turkmenistan, photo credit –official website of the Organization of Turkic States)