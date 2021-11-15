IV Business Forum of the ECO Member States

On 26th November 2021, the IV Business Forum of the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation will be held in Ashgabat.

The forum is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the ECO Secretariat.

Due to international travel restrictions, the event will be held in a hybrid format through live streaming on the Zoom Professional platform. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the forum with leaders of the oil and gas, chemical, agricultural, trade sectors, food and textile industries.

The Business Forum will discuss the expansion and intensification of trade and economic cooperation between the ECO member states, cooperation in the field of trade and services, customs services and taxation, digital trade and e-commerce in the ECO region, as well as the development of transport and logistics services in the ECO region.

The forum will be attended by heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments, national chambers of commerce and industry, banking and financial institutions, representatives of state and private enterprises and companies of the ECO region.

For more information, contact the Turkmen Forum team at info@turkmen-forum.com or by phone: +993 62110069.

The registration form is posted on the ECO Secretariat website. www.eco.int /// nCa, 15 November 2021 (in collaboration with Turkmen Forum)