First-ever state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan – 20 documents signed – legal formalization of Turkmen-Kazakhstani border completed

Today, on 25 October 2021, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had the summit talks in Ashgabat.

The negotiations were held in narrow and expanded formats. Then the parties signed a package of documents.

Narrow format

The heads of state discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership, focusing on building up political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The issues of the global and regional agenda were also touched upon, the official website of the President of Kazakhstan reports.

“As for the visit itself, we prepared for it very carefully. I am accompanied with the heads of key ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We hope to give a serious impetus to the further development of strategic partnership between our countries,” the leader of Kazakhstan said.

“The Turkmen people are a fraternal people for us. The friendship between our peoples goes back centuries. We have very much in common, because we share a common border. We have the sincerest intentions towards the fraternal people of Turkmenistan. I am personally working on the development of strategic partnership, cooperation between our countries and I believe that this area of our foreign policy is a priority,” he added.

Tokayev also noted that during the “visit, very important documents will be signed that will determine the space of our cooperation. As before, we will cooperate very actively in the international arena. Kazakhstan has great respect for the neutral status of Turkmenistan, which was approved by the UN General Assembly.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan, which will undoubtedly give a great impetus to fraternal and strategic bilateral relations.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Tokayev for his personal contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two peoples.

Expanded talks

The heads of the two countries continued negotiations with the participation of official delegations.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed that he attaches exceptional importance to his first state visit to fraternal Turkmenistan.

“This event is of special nature and is a step towards the Turkmen friends in achieving a common goal – bringing the Kazakh-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support to a qualitatively new level,” Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed strong support for Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and initiatives aimed at further strengthening regional cooperation in Central Asia and the Eurasian space.

“We support the neutral status of Turkmenistan, which is backed by the UN General Assembly. Turkmenistan recently successfully held a Consultative meeting of the leaders of the countries of the region in the pearl of the Caspian Sea – Avaza. The meeting was highly productive and, of course, has generated greater momentum in the cooperation of all Central Asian countries,” the President of Kazakhstan stressed.

In addition, the head of Kazakhstan recalled that trade and economic cooperation serves as the core of the Kazakh-Turkmen multifaceted ties. According to Tokayev, after a slight pandemic-caused decline in bilateral trade, the trade turnover showed 30% increase in the first months of this year.

The Kazakh leader mentioned vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, industry.

He supported the proposal of the President of Turkmenistan to hold Days of Turkmen Culture in Kazakhstan in 2022.

President Tokayev expressed his country’s readiness to increase the export of 60 commodity items worth of US $ 130 million to Turkmenistan. He told that it seems promising to increase the supply of agricultural products of Kazakh production, primarily flour and wheat, on mutually beneficial terms at market prices. Earlier, Kazakhstan, started export of wheat at an affordable price.

In conclusion, the leader of Kazakhstan noted that all the issues discussed during the summit talks are illustrative examples of the special nature of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, demonstrating of mutual commitment to the spirit of good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Documents signed

At the end of the negotiations, the following documents were signed:

– Joint Statement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov;

– Agreement on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and the delimitation of adjacent sections of fishing zones in the Caspian Sea;

– Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border;

– Agreement on cooperation in the field of civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergency situations;

– Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of defense;

– Agreement between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan on the organization of the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;

– Memorandum on cooperation in the field of information between the Ministry of Information and Public Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of environmental protection;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency “Turkmenautoulaglary” of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on the development of international road transport;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on the transportation and transit of goods and passengers;

– Memorandum of Intent on cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan in the social and labor sphere;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of agriculture;

– Memorandum between the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan on cooperation;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of culture;

– Memorandum of Understanding on Trade cooperation between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan;

– Memorandum between JSC “National Company “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” and the Agency “Turkmendemiryollary” of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on the basic principles of cooperation in the field of railway transport and the development of container transportation;

– Memorandum of cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan;

– Memorandum of Understanding between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Makhtumkuli Turkmen State University;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan;

– Agreement of intent on the construction of a cable border crossing and the linking of information and communication telecommunication networks of JSC “Jusan Mobile” and CE “Turkmentelecom” on the Turkmenistan/Republic of Kazakhstan border.

Press conference

Following the talks, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan held a press briefing.

The President of Kazakhstan noted in a press statement that, despite the challengeable situation in the world, the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is constantly developing in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support.

The parties noted the importance of the agreements, which mark the final stage of the legal registration of the Turkmen-Kazakh borders.

“Today we have adopted a number of important documents, which include the Agreement on the Delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state Border and the Delimitation of Adjacent sections of Fishing Zones in the Caspian Sea, as well as an Intergovernmental agreement on the border regime. Thus, we are completing the legal registration of land and sea borders between our countries. And this event is of political importance,” President Tokayev stressed.

The summit talks focused on the prospects of trade and economic cooperation. The heads of state agreed to adopt a package of measures aimed at increasing the mutual trade. The governments were instructed to harness the existing export potential of the two countries to expand the range of goods.

Tokayev expressed his country’s willingness to increase the supply of products of the metallurgical, machine-building, petrochemical, food and pharmaceutical industries, as well as agricultural products, flour and wheat.

For the purpose of more effective economic cooperation, the governments were asked to accelerate the signing of an Agreement on the promotion and protection of investments.

The partnership in the gas industry opens up great prospects. In particular, Kazakhstan is ready to raise the import of Turkmen gas.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set forth a number of initiatives. To realize the trade and economic potential, Kazakhstan proposed to hold annual interregional forums. The proposal has been placed to o create a special border trade zone with a car cargo terminal on the border of the Mangystau region and the Balkan province.

The parties considered the prospects of cooperation in the transport and transit sphere. In this context, the task of bringing the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway to full capacity was noted. The importance of optimizing the tariff policy and improving transportation conditions to stimulate the growth of traffic was emphasized.

The possibilities of logistics partnership between the Caspian ports of Aktau, Kuryk and Turkmenbashi were mentioned.

Tokayev welcomed the initiative of the Turkmen leader to build a bridge across Garabogaz Bay to launch a highway towards border with Kazakhstan. He underlined the need to explore the ways of joint implementation of this promising project.

In the humanitarian sector, the parties spoke in favor of holding days of culture on a reciprocal basis and expanding youth contacts.

The agenda of the talks also included issues on the regional and global agenda.

“We discussed the situation in Afghanistan in detail and noted the need to continue close cooperation to strengthen stability and security in this long-suffering country,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader invited the President of Turkmenistan to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next year.

President of Kazakhstan awarded “Bitaraplyk” Order

The ceremony of awarding the President of Kazakhstan with the Order of “Bitaraplyk” (neutrality) took place after the briefing.

The high state award was presented to him by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Joint statement of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev

On October 25, 2021, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev made the first state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The heads of state, in a traditional atmosphere of friendship, full mutual understanding, openness and trust, held detailed and fruitful negotiations on the entire complex of the Turkmen-Kazakh strategic partnership, and also exchanged views on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Recognizing the exceptional importance of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the two states, they emphasized the outstanding contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, based on centuries-old bonds of friendship and good neighborliness, deep cultural and spiritual ties of fraternal peoples, by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy of Nursultan Nazarbayev,

Declaring their firm commitment to the universally recognized norms of international law, the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including the principles of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit,

Expressing the conviction that the stable and trusting nature of relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan meets the fundamental interests of the two fraternal states, and also serves as a key factor in ensuring peace, stability and security in the Central Asian region,

Noting with satisfaction the progressive dynamics of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, emphasizing the special importance of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 18, 2017,

The presidents declare the following:

The heads of state confirmed the inviolability of the long-term course towards the comprehensive strengthening of Turkmen-Kazakh relations on the basis of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, and expressed their firm resolve to contribute in every way to bringing bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level of interaction for the benefit and in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Noting the importance of the first state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan, which gave a new impetus to the entire range of interstate relations, the Parties spoke for the further development of an active and constructive dialogue at the highest, high and other levels.

The Presidents stressed the importance of the Treaty signed during the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the delimitation of the Turkmen-Kazakh state border and delimitation of adjacent sections of fishing zones in the Caspian Sea, which will fully complete the process of delimitation of the State border between the two countries.

The heads of state noted with satisfaction that the conclusion of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the regime of the Turkmen-Kazakh state border will serve to ensure stability on the state border, settle border issues in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and trust. The parties will continue to take measures to ensure that the State border between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan remains the border of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation of the two fraternal countries and peoples.

Based on a common desire to further expand and strengthen relations in all areas of mutual practical interest, the Presidents noted the existence of great potential for further building up bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

The leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation as a coordinating body, primarily in trade, economic and transport-communication spheres.

The heads of state noted the relevance of the development of industrial cooperation between enterprises of the agro-industrial complex, mechanical engineering, food and light industry, transport and communications, and the implementation of joint economic projects.

The Presidents reaffirmed the importance of further increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding its range by involving products with high added value in the turnover.

The parties advocate the creation of favorable economic, financial and legal conditions for entrepreneurial activity, increasing the opportunities for goods and services to enter world markets, as well as holding business forums and national exhibitions of industrial products on a reciprocal basis.

The Presidents emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in the transport and communication sphere, which ensures the shortest and most effective access to foreign markets. The need for further development of cooperation in the implementation of railway transportation along the highway “Uzen (Kazakhstan) – Gyzylgaya – Bereket – Etrek (Turkmenistan) – Gorgan (Iran)” was noted, considering this route a priority in the implementation of joint projects that ensure the transit of goods through the territory of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties will continue to support important projects in the field of transport that meet the interests of the two countries.

The presidents paid special attention to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, stressing the importance of contacts between relevant organizations, cultural and art workers, research centers, universities and the media. An agreement was reached on significant intensification of cooperation in the field of science and technology, sports and tourism.

The parties will fully encourage the holding of joint events aimed at supporting the youth of the two countries, including the spiritual and moral education of the younger generation, the protection of the rights and support of their talents and aspirations in the interests of society. In this regard, the concerned ministries and departments were instructed to organize on a reciprocal basis the Days of Culture and Cinema of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2022.

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan noted the similarity or coincidence of positions on key issues of international politics, confirmed their intention to intensify interaction in the world arena.

The heads of state called for the further development of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to international security, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international structures, including Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors in Almaty (CARICC), the post of director of which will be held by a representative of Turkmenistan from 2022.

The sides expressed common opinion on the need to enhance the role of the United Nations and its institutions in addressing global issues, ensuring sustainable development, strengthening security and stability in the world, as well as uniting the efforts of the international community against acts of aggression that pose a threat to international peace.

The heads of state stressed their interest in further strengthening interaction and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization for Economic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States and other international and regional organizations and forums.

Having discussed the Caspian issues, the Presidents noted the primary role of the Caspian states in maintaining regional security and stability, promoting economic development in the Caspian. In this regard, the need was noted for the regular holding of Summits of the Heads of the Caspian States, which would give impetus to regional cooperation, and exchange of views on topical regional issues and develop joint approaches to their solution.

The heads of state emphasized the importance of holding the Sixth Caspian Summit in Turkmenistan, a high-quality study and coordination of its content. They expressed confidence that the successful holding of the Summit, which will contribute to the formation of a modern legal framework for relations in the Caspian Sea, will further strengthen stability and security in the region.

The heads of state recognized the importance of consolidating efforts to comprehensively address the problems associated with improving the socio-economic and environmental situation in the Aral Sea basin, especially in areas prone to environmental crisis.

The Presidents agreed on the need to take coordinated measures aimed at reducing water pollution, atmospheric air, land degradation, increasing the area of ​​forest plantations, reducing the risks of natural disasters, including floods, mudflows, droughts, as well as providing clean drinking water and others.

The importance of the ongoing work to improve the organizational structure and legal framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, taking into account the interests and participation of all Central Asian states, was noted.

The heads of state confirmed that the water resources of the transboundary rivers of Central Asia are the common good of the peoples of the region, and that the fate of tens of millions of people now living and future generations, the stability and well-being of the entire region depend on the fair and rational use of these resources. In this regard, the need to continue an open dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding and develop constructive cooperation, search for mutually acceptable, fair and rational solutions was recognized.

The heads of state supported further interaction within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, which serve as a platform for considering the most important issues of regional cooperation, contributing to the formation of an atmosphere of friendship, trust, good-neighborliness and cooperation in the region.

The Presidents spoke for the full implementation of the agreements reached during the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

The leaders of the two states noted the need to consolidate efforts in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation within the framework of the implementation of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and the Universal Declaration on Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, adopted by Resolution 70 / 57 of the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Kazakhstan on December 5, 2015.

The Presidents, stressing that the policy of permanent neutrality pursued by Turkmenistan contributes to the strengthening of international peace and security in the region and at the global level and plays an important role in the development of peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the states of the world, noted the importance of the practical implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution “Role and the significance of the policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and the process of sustainable development”, adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan on December 7, 2020.

The leaders of the two countries noted that the topic of trust and a culture of dialogue, launched this year, declared by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Trust, should remain in the focus of global attention, becoming a permanent element of the UN strategic agenda. In this context, support was expressed for the development of the UN General Assembly draft resolution “Strengthening regional and international cooperation in order to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian region,” initiated by Turkmenistan.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomed the accession of Turkmenistan to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as an observer state. The President of Turkmenistan highly appreciated the Chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the CICA. The heads of state, noting the great potential of the Conference as a multilateral platform for strengthening dialogue in Asia, expressed their intention to continue active interaction within the CICA in order to strengthen confidence, peace and cooperation in the region.

At the same time, realizing the interconnectedness and indivisibility of issues of maintaining international peace, security and sustainable development in Central Asia and the Caspian region, the heads of state expressed support for the initiative of Turkmenistan to create a zone of peace, trust and cooperation “Central Asia – Caspian region”, considering this model as a platform to promote initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation for global peace and development.

The leaders of the two countries expressed a common opinion that one of the main tasks facing the two countries at the present stage is the further consolidation of efforts in the field of preventing emergency situations of a sanitary and epidemiological nature and responding to outbreaks of infectious diseases. The parties noted with satisfaction that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan provide mutual support and show solidarity in the difficult conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties noted the importance of interaction and building up cooperation between specialized structures in the field of prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, training of medical workers, production and supply of vaccines, medicines and other medical and pharmaceutical products.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed support for the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan to establish a Special Program of the World Health Organization to study the genome of coronavirus, the Multilateral Mechanism of the World Health Organization to combat pneumonia, the Methodological Center of the World Health Organization for the Treatment and Prevention of Acute Infections, the Central Asian Regional Center for Epidemiology, Virology and Bacteriology.

The relevance and significance of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the establishment of the International Biological Safety Agency (MABB), aimed at taking safety measures and control in the field of biological and biotechnological threats, promoting the use of biological developments exclusively for peaceful purposes, and, thereby, maintaining peace, ensuring the health and well-being of the world’s population was noted..

The President of Turkmenistan expressed support for the initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish in Almaty a UN Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, the International Biological Security Agency, a network of regional centers for disease control and biosafety under the auspices of the UN, and the proclamation of the International Year of Volunteer Mobilization for Development.

The parties stressed the need to further improve and expand the legal framework of bilateral cooperation. In this regard, the heads of state expressed confidence that the negotiations and documents signed during the visit will give a new impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, serve the interests of the fraternal peoples of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and contribute in every way to the growth of their well-being.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed heartfelt gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people for the hospitality, warm welcome and cordiality, and invited the President of Turkmenistan to pay a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan at a convenient time for him.

The President of Turkmenistan accepted the invitation with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev

Ashgabat, October 25, 2021

Other events

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Memorial complex “Khalk Khakydasy” (People’s Memory) , where he laid a wreath at the monument “Baky Shohrat” (Eternal Glory) and visited the museum “Watan mukaddesligi” (Holiness of the motherland).

Then the Head of Kazakhstan laid flowers at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan and planted a sapling on the alley of Honored Guests.

/// nCa, 26 October 2021 (photo credit – official website of the President of Kazakhstan)