President of Kazakhstan arrives for two-day state visit of Turkmenistan – Summit talks today

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived on 24 October 2021 for his two-day state visit of Turkmenistan. He was received at the airport by the deputy prime minister of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The summit talks between the two presidents will take place today (25 October 2021).

Here is the press release issued by the foreign office of Turkmenistan on 24 October 2021 at the arrival of the President of Kazakhstan:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived to Turkmenistan on state visit

On October 24, 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon invitation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, arrived to Turkmenistan on a state visit.

The Presidents of the two countries visited the Akhal-Teke horse complex of the President of Turkmenistan, where the heads of states looked at the Akhal-Teke horses and watched the performances of the group of national equestrian games «Galkynysh».

As part of the visit, on October 25, a bilateral meeting of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is being planned.

During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral Turkmen-Kazakh partnership in the political -diplomatic, trade-economic, as well as cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Following the bilateral talks, it is envisaged to sign a solid package of documents aimed at furher intensifying and expanding the mutually beneficial partnership.

Here is the opening news story from the news service of Kazakhstan, KazInform:

Tokayev arrives in Ashgabat for state visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, for a state visit at the invitation of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

According to Uali’s post on Facebook, the two countries’ delegations are to meet in narrow and extended formats. The sides will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership as well as the issues of regional and international agenda.

Earlier it was reported that on October 24-25, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would pay a state visit to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Here is report by Turkmen Portal on the first day of the visit:

Tokayev was presented with an Akhal-Teke and a thoroughbred puppy in Turkmenistan

Today, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, who arrived in Ashgabat on a state visit, visited the Akhal-Teke equestrian complex of the President of Turkmenistan.

The presidents watched the demonstration of the best representatives of the Akhal-Teke racers and the demonstration performances of the group of national equestrian games “Galkynysh”.

On behalf of the people of Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly presented a horse named Ganatly (“Winged”) to his colleague.

Then the head of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and the International Association “Turkmen Alabai” Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov presented Tokayev with a puppy from the hunting dog breed, the Turkmen greyhound (Tazy) Bovser, the Watan news program of Turkmen television reported.

The state visit of the head of the neighboring country continues. Tomorrow the Presidents will hold one-on-one and expanded meetings. It is expected that the main topics of the talks will be issues of expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the trade, economic, transit, transport and cultural and humanitarian fields.

Following the results of bilateral negotiations, it is envisaged to sign a solid package of documents aimed at further intensifying and building up mutually beneficial partnership.

Here are some pictures from the first day of the visit: