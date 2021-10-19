The 26th “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” International Conference (OGT 2021)

The 26th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2021) dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan will be held on October 27-28, 2021 in Ashgabat. The Conference is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengaz”, “Turkmennebit” and State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

OGT is a prestigious business forum, which is held annually with the aim to develop and strengthen international partnership between Turkmen state organizations and leading oil and gas companies of the world.

The novelty of this years’ Conference will be a Live link up with Dubai Expo 2020 for Session 4: Natural Gas and Alternative Sources of Energy – Key Resources in Transition to a Low Carbon Future. The session will be held both at the conference venue in Ashgabat and within Turkmenistan’s Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition pavilion.

Due to international travel restrictions, the event will be held in hybrid format with the arrangement of online streaming on Zoom Professional platform. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the Conference with the management of the Turkmen oil and gas sector.

During two days of conference specialists in the oil and gas sector will discuss important topics such as the future of energy in the world, onshore and offshore investment projects, particularly new investment opportunities in Galkynysh gas field, update on its geological model, modernization of production facilities of Turkmenbashy Complex of Oil refineries.

Presentations and panel sessions are planned to exchange experience and views of participants on recent trends in the financing of oil and gas projects and key resources in transition to a low carbon future.

Senior management and representatives of both Turkmen state organizations and leading international oil and gas companies, as well as major international financial institutions are expected to participate in the Conference.

For more details on OGT 2021 please, visit the conference website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com, or contact Turkmen Forum team on info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on: +993 62 110069.