Petronas announces first oil at Garagol Deniz Oil Development Project

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 19 October 2021 – PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd (PC(T)SB) reached a significant milestone when it achieved first oil from the Garagol Deniz West (GDW) Oil Development project on 5 August 2021. The GDW field is located in Block 1, Turkmen Sector of the Caspian Sea.

The 6,000 bp/d oil production from the unmanned Garagol Deniz Drilling Platform (GDDP-A) was subsequently supplied to the PC(T)SB Gas Treatment Plant Onshore Gas Terminal (GTPOGT) on 15 August 2021.

PC(T)SB Chief Executive Officer Hazli Sham Kassim said, “This year, PC(T)SB celebrates its 25th year in Turkmenistan and the GDW’s first oil production demonstrates our commitment towards developing Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector. Furthermore, it was achieved 54 days ahead of schedule with 1.3 million safe manhours with zero lost time injury.

“This success is attributed to the dedication of the project team and the support of State Concern Turkmengaz’s main contractor; ILK Insaat Taahhut San. Ve Tic. A.S, all relevant authorities and those involved. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan towards delivering clean, safe and reliable energy supply to the country.”

PC(T)SB has been operating in Turkmenistan since 1996 and holds operatorship in Block 1 with 100% participating interest. PC(T)SB continues to develop the GDW field as part of Block 1 Contract Area oil and natural gas deposits under a Production Sharing Contract signed with the Government of Turkmenistan in 1996.

/// Turkmenistan Stakeholders Management & Administration, PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd