French Institute in Ashgabat to meet virtually with a famous Canadian writer

Elvira Kadyrova

The Canadian Embassy in Ankara and the French Institute in Ashgabat will hold an online meeting with French-speaking Canadian writer Pierre-Yves Villeneuve on 13 October 2021, Wednesday.

Junior students of the B1 and B2 levels (11-16 years old) are invited to the event.

Pierre-Yves Villeneuve is the author of the Gamer series of books. The story takes place in the world of video games. Excerpts from Gamer 1 and 2 will be sent to those who have signed up for the meeting.

The video conferencing will be held on 13 October at 6:30pm Ashgabat time. All interested can subscribe by e-mail ift.culture@gmail.com

On Monday, 11 October 2021, in the light of preparation for an online session with the writer, the French Institute will organize the sixth meeting of conversation club for juniors (from 11 to 15 years).

Phone inquiry: 36 83 70, 36 83 71, 36 83 72

Facebook Gamer Series: https://www.facebook.com/SERIEGAMER

Pierre-Yves Villeneuve’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PierreYvesVilleneuveAutor

Pierre-Yves Villeneuve’s Instagram: @pierre.yves_villeneuve /// nCa, 6 October 2021