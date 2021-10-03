The President of Turkmenistan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on 4-5 October 2021, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Tashkent.

The agenda of the upcoming summit includes issues of expanding and strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen friendship relations, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

It is expected that the main attention will be paid to further increasing economic cooperation, primarily in the areas of trade, transport and transit, energy, promotion of cooperation projects in industry, agriculture and water management, activation of contacts between the regions of the two countries, implementation of joint cultural and humanitarian exchange programs.

The leaders s will also exchange views on topical issues of international politics and regional cooperation.

A number of bilateral events, including an Economic Forum, are planned to be held on the sidelines of the visit.

As a result of the summit talks, the joint statement of the heads of state will be adopted. The signing of a solid package of documents and contracts is expected aimed at intensifying the multifaceted partnership. ///Originally published by UzDaily.uz, 2 Oct 2021