President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on 4-5 October 2021.

A number of events are expected to be held during the visit, including the Turkmen-Uzbek economic forum.

During the visit, it is planned to sign a solid package of documents aimed to bring Uzbek-Turkmen political, trade and cultural ties to a higher level that meets mutual interests.