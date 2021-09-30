Russian-made freight locomotive arrived in Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

A 2TE25KM freight locomotive produced by the Bryansk Machine-Building Plant has arrived at the Ashgabat locomotive depot, Bryansk State TV and Radio Company reports.

The contract for the supply of the locomotive was signed back in 2020.

The 2TE25KM mainline freight two-unit diesel locomotive with a capacity of 2×2650 kW (2×3604 hp) is featured with AC-DC electric transmission and axial traction control. The locomotive is designed for driving freight trains in severe climate conditions within air temperatures from -50 °C to + 40 °C.

According to traction properties, the locomotive is capable to transport cars totally weighing 6,400 tons. These diesel locomotives are widely used in Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Bryansk Machine-Building Plant is one of the leading Russian manufacturers of mainline freight and shunting locomotives is organized. /// nCa, 30 September 2021