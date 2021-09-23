Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 14

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

Human life is above all. The life, value and dignity of each person must be carefully preserved.

The struggle between humanity and the epidemic took place throughout the history of world civilizations, and growing challenges only make a person stronger and more progressive. No matter how the pandemic rages, victory will be ours.

The current pandemic around the world has changed the life of mankind a lot. The world is entering a new phase of turbulence. Every responsible political leader must, at the call of the times, show confidence, courage, sense of duty, and make a historically important decision.

For more than a year now, the world has been undergoing both profound changes and the pandemic spread of the coronavirus. In the conditions of this reality, the ardent aspirations of peoples – peace, development, equality, justice, cooperation and universal gain – are not weakened, but only intensified.

It is important to form a scientific spirit, adhere to a scientific approach, observe scientific law when taking comprehensive measures to constantly and urgently counter the pandemic, as well as coordinate efforts to prevent and control the epidemic and socio-economic development. It is necessary to strengthen international cooperation to minimize the risks of cross-border infection.

The vaccine must be in the public domain, accessible primarily to developing countries. The most pressing challenge at this time is to ensure that vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently globally.

We will try to increase the supply of the Chinese vaccine abroad to 2 billion doses by the end of the year, and in addition to the US $ 100 million allocated by us to COVAX, we will additionally provide developing countries with another 100 million doses of vaccines free of charge.

China will continue to support and actively participate in science-based research into the origins of COVID-19, strongly opposing any political manipulation.

In the face of the serious impact of COVID-19, we must work together to move global development to a new stage of balance, coordination and inclusion.

It is necessary to give priority attention to development within the framework of global macro policy, to strengthen political coordination between leading economies, to maintain continuity, stability and sustainability in order to form a more equitable and balanced partnership of global development. It is important to achieve synergy of multilateral cooperation processes, and to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It is important in the development process to ensure and improve the well-being of the people, to protect and promote human rights, to promote development for the sake of the people and relying on the people to serve the interests and benefits of the people. It is necessary to bring happiness, tangible benefits and security to the people, to carry out all-round human development.

Special consideration should be given to the needs of developing countries, to provide support, first of all, to extremely vulnerable and needy countries by postponing the fulfillment of debt obligations and the provision of humanitarian assistance, to make efforts to address imbalances and deficiencies in development between countries and within the country.

It is necessary to improve global environmental management, to effectively resist climate change in the name of the indivisibility of the fate of man and nature. It is important to intensify the green and low-carbon transformation, to carry out green recovery. China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This, of course, takes a titanic effort, but we will do our best. China will do its utmost to support developing countries in green and low-carbon development, not to build new projects of coal-fired power plants abroad.

China has already announced its decision to provide an additional $ 3 billion in international assistance over the next 3 years to support developing countries in combating the pandemic and restoring economic and social development.

Democracy is not the prerogative of any state, but the right of the peoples of all countries. The recent changes in the international situation show again that external military intervention, etc. democratic transformation brings nothing less than disastrous consequences. It is necessary to value and protect such universal values as peace, development, justice, righteousness, democracy and freedom, to abandon the formation of narrow circles and a zero-sum game.

China has always been committed to ensuring world peace, promoting global development, upholding international order and providing public good. China’s innovative development only brings new opportunities to the world.

There is only one system in the world, namely the international system, the core of which is the UN. There is only one world order based on international law, and only one set of rules, namely the fundamental norms of international relations established by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.