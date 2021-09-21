Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 13

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

The past 20 years have been a period of prolonged transformation of international architectonics and a profound transformation of the global governance system, years of rapid development of our Organization and fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation of its members. For 20 years, the SCO, strictly guided by the “Shanghai spirit”, namely, mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, respect for the diversity of cultures and the desire for joint development, making tireless efforts to the cause of peace and development on the planet and the progress of mankind, conducts a very useful theoretical and practical search for a way to the formation of international relations of a new type and a community of the common destiny of mankind.

Thanks to political mutual trust and the conclusion of the Treaty on long-term good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation, a new model for the development of “partnership and dialogue without bloc thinking and confrontation” has been created. Rendering mutual support in matters concerning the fundamental interests of each other, our countries serve for each other as a solid bulwark of national development.

For the sake of common security and stability, we were the first to declare the struggle against the “three forces of evil”. The fight against drug trafficking, cybercrime and cross-border organized crime is being resolutely pursued, joint anti-terrorist exercises and border operations are being organized. Playing a constructive role in the political settlement of hot spots in the world and the region, we have built an indestructible fortress for peace and security in the region.

Moving towards common prosperity and development, we are deepening regional cooperation in practical spheres. Such brands of cultural and humanitarian ties as the Festival of Arts, the SCO University, and the Forum on Traditional Medicine are gaining popularity. The annual 12 percent growth rate of the aggregate economic power and foreign trade of the Organization’s member states, the rapid increase in mutual travel of our citizens constitute an admirable “SCO speed” and “SCO effect”, creating a wonderful common home for all the peoples of the region.

Fulfilling international obligations, we unanimously and confidently stand for multilateralism and common values ​​of all mankind, firmly uphold a fair position against hegemony and the politics of force, closely interact with observer countries, dialogue partners, international and regional organizations that share the goals and principles of the Organization, we are acting in unison with the times for the sake of the common future of the international community.

Our path is solidarity and cooperation. It is important to make full use of the mechanism and platform at all levels, to intensify political dialogue and coordination, based on consideration of each other’s concerns, to timely resolve the issues that have arisen in the process of cooperation, to jointly adhere to the correct direction of development of our Organization. We need to be firmly confident in our own political system, categorically not to allow mentoring or arrogant notes, firmly support each other’s efforts aimed at finding a way of development and management model in accordance with national realities.

Our path is to ensure common and indivisible security. The extremely turbulent security situation in the region only proves how relevant and relevant the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security is. The toughest fight against the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan and other types of the three forces of evil should be waged, cooperation in combating drug trafficking, border guards, security of major events should be deepened, the process of improving the SCO cooperation mechanism on security should be accelerated, and the Convention on Counteracting Extremism should be implemented and other legal documents, build the capacity of the competent authorities of the Organization’s member states to maintain stability and respond to emergencies.

Our path is openness and integration. The SCO countries, being at a key stage of national development, should, taking into account the unique advantages due to geographical proximity and common interests, continue to focus on openness and cooperation, support each other in striving for common prosperity and revival. It is important to sustainably promote liberalization and simplification of trade and investment, ensure the safe and orderly movement of people, goods, capital and data, and cultivate a growth point in the digital economy, green energy and modern agro-industry. The Belt and Road Initiative is the main platform for the joint development of the SCO countries. It is necessary to promote its deep integration with the national development strategies of our states and regional integration initiatives, including the EAEU, to ensure stability and continuity of production and supply chains in the interests of economic integration, coordinated development and mutual benefit.

Our way is mutual exchange and borrowing. The most solid foundation for the development of the SCO lies in intercivilizational exchanges, and the deepest strength of the development of our Organization lies in the rapprochement of the peoples of the member states. We should promote mutual exchange and borrowing among civilizations for the sake of harmonious coexistence.