President of Turkmenistan met with the leaders of Tajikistan and Iran in Dushanbe

On Friday, 17 September 2021, President Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to Tajikistan to participate in SCO anniversary summit in Dushanbe as an honorary guest.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Turkmen leader met with his Tajik and Iranian counterparts.

Meeting with the President of Iran

President Berdimuhamedov congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on his election to the presidential post and wished him great success.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen leader stressed that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to its consistent expansion and strengthening in all areas.

The sides noted that at the present stage, interstate political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations are actively developing on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect and good-neighborliness.

They stressed the coincidence or similarity of the positions of their countries on key issues of the global and regional agenda of mutual interest, primarily in the field of ensuring universal peace and security, achieving the SDGs.

The heads of state noted positive opportunities for expanding trade and economic ties.

The Presidents stressed the need for more effective use of the potential of the joint intergovernmental commission.

President Berdimuhamedov invited his Iranian counterpart to take part in the 6th Summit of the Heads of the Caspian Littoral States and the 15th High-level meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization in October and November of this year, as well as to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at any time convenient for him.

Meeting with the President of Tajikistan

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on priority areas of Turkmen-Tajik cooperation. In this context, the leader of the nation noted the participation of his Tajik counterpart in the Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian states held in Avaza, where productive negotiations were held.

One of the most striking examples of a fruitful interstate dialogue in a multilateral format is the interaction of the two countries within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN. In this context, President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan initiative on “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperation Organization” was fixed in a Resolution of the UN General Assembly.

President Emomali Rahmon stressed that Tajikistan fully supports the constructive foreign policy and creative initiatives of neutral Turkmenistan. In this regard, the upcoming 15th Summit of the ECO under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, which will be held on 28 November 2021 in Ashgabat is of particular significance.

The Turkmen leader invited President Emomali Rahmon to visit Turkmenistan to participate in the ECO summit.

Rahmon noted the active role of President Berdimuhamedov in promoting comprehensive interstate cooperation within the ECO as an extremely important factor for creating an atmosphere of mutual understanding and support at the bilateral and regional levels. /// nCa, 20 September 2021