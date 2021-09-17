The virtual dialogue of the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan with the Head of the Central Council of the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan

The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, His Excellency Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli met with the Head of the Central Council of the Women’s Union of Turkmenistan Her Excellency Akjemal Durdyeva, via video dialogue.

At the beginning of the online dialogue H.E. Ahmed Alhay Alhameli sincerely congratulate President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmen people, as well as Her Excellency Durdiyeva Akjemal on occasion of 30th anniversary of the Turkmenistan’s Independence Day and conveyed congratulations and greetings from the Chairwomen of the General Union of Women of the UAE, the Head of the Supreme Council for the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwomen of the Family Development Fund, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

During virtual dialogue, the Ambassador spoke about the women’s empowerment strategy that provides and empowers women in the UAE, and it aims to overcome all the difficulties that hinder women’s participation in all spheres of activity – so that they become an active element of driving force for sustainable development, of taking their rightful place in it (in development), and become a shining example of women’s leadership at all local, regional and international forums, by achieving a number of priorities.

Her Excellency Akjemal Durdiyeva has appreciated H.E. Ambassador for arranging this dialogue and conveyed her greetings to the leadership of the UAE and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak – Chairwomen of the UAE General Union of Women, Head of the Supreme Council for Maternity and Childhood Protection, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Fund and spoke about the efforts of Turkmenistan in achieving gender equality. She stressed that Turkmenistan is constructively cooperating with international human rights mechanisms, which consistently contributes to the achievement of high-quality results in promoting international standards in the field of gender equality and the empowerment of women in Turkmenistan.

In conclusion, both sides stressed the importance of the exchange of experience between the Women’s Union of the two countries, which in turn will contribute to the implementation of the instructions of the leaders of both countries and the deepening of ties of cooperation between the two friendly peoples. /// nCa, 17 September 2021