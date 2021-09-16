The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held virtual event “UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai”

On September 15, 2021 the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held a virtual event with Participation of representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan on the topic “UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The event was chaired by the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, His Excellency Ahmed Alhai Al-Hameli. During the dialogue, the efforts of the UAE and Dubai were analyzed, especially in hosting the largest global event, which will be the first of its kind in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

The Ambassador confirmed the readiness to hold the exhibition at the highest level, which will begin on October 1, 2021, for the reception and meeting of all interested parties, since all the teams are ready, the infrastructure is completed, the pavilions of the countries are ready. UAE and Dubai are ready to host the largest global event since the pandemic. The UAE and Dubai will be the focus of 191 countries and UAE confirmed that the experience the world will see at Dubai Expo will be unprecedented and the UAE and Dubai will prove their ability to host such a grand event to the whole world. During the Six months, 191 countries will come together with us, will remain in the memory of the people of the whole world. Welcome to the UAE.

Also shown a film, demonstrating the readiness of all infrastructure and working groups to host Expo 2020 Dubai, detailed preparations for the grand event in the coming weeks. During the virtual event, reviewed and provided the latest information (photos) about “Expo 2020 Dubai” and the pavilions of the participating countries, all of which have been completed, including the Turkmenistan Pavilion, which is designed to reflect the heritage, history and revival of Turkmenistan.

In conclusion, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Turkmen government for its participation and support in this important and major event, which will benefit the two countries and all its participants. The Ambassador invited everyone to visit the UAE and Dubai and take part in this important and global event in the region. /// nCa, 16 September 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of UAE in Turkmenistan)